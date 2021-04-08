Bills implementing Beijing’s electoral overhaul in Hong Kong will be tabled at the Legislative Council next Wednesday, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The bills will propose amendments to five principal ordinances and a number of subsidiary legislation, covering the composition of the Election Committee, the remapping of the geographical constituency boundaries, the nomination of candidates and voting methods, Lam told lawmakers during a question-and-answer session at LegCo on Thursday morning,

She added that the bills will also include measures against election manipulation.

Her administration said earlier on Wednesday that organizing or urging voters to cast blank ballots could amount to election manipulation and sabotage.

The bills came after Beijing’s rubber-stamp parliament unanimously approved major changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system in March.

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Leung Che-cheung asked Lam how citizens can express their views in the future, after the number of directly elected seats will be reduced from 35 to 20.

The city’s leader took the chance to slam the pro-democracy camp for “playing with politics” after scoring a landslide victory in the 2019 district council election, accusing them of destroying the feedback gathering platforms organized by the government with quarrels.

She said citizens can voice their opinions through district organizations such as district crime-fighting and fire safety committees, as well as clansmen associations.

Another Beijing-loyal lawmaker Tony Tse expressed concerns about the vetting committee, asking whether only those who support every decision by the government will be allowed to run in elections.

Lam noted that returning officers, who decide the eligibility of candidates in the existing mechanism, are also “from the government.” The new change means such decisions will be made by the whole committee instead of by individuals, hence more appropriate, she said.

