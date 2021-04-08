The Hungarian government is planning to contract a Chinese construction giant to build a new campus of the Shanghai-based Fudan University in its capital city, without going through a public tender process, a non-governmental investigative journalism center reported on Tuesday.

The construction project, estimated at 1.5 billion euros (US$1.78 billion), would be commissioned to the China State Construction Engineering, direkt36 reported, citing a draft proposal by two ministers.

It would also “utilize largely Chinese building materials, Chinese labor and would mostly be financed through a Chinese loan, which Hungary would pay for,” with the report saying the cost of a new campus of Fudan University in Budapest would be higher than the country’s annual spending on its entire higher education system in 2019.

“The construction can only be carried out as a Chinese only project,” the proposal said. “It is necessary to reach the point where the investment process can no longer be stopped.”

With the assistance of the Hungarian National Bank, Fudan University, which has pledged allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party in its university constitution, has already exerted its influence in Hungary. Last year, it announced plans to establish its first European campus in Budapest in 2024, which could accommodate up to 6,000 students and 500 professors.

Although the Hungarian minister for innovation and technology Laszlo Palkovics only referred to collaboration with the Chinese state-owned builder as preliminary and non-binding, direkt36 said that the China State Construction Engineering had already taken “serious” steps to prepare for the construction.

“In order to participate in the relevant tenders and start the work as soon as possible, the company has already simulated the implementation, design and construction teams and started preparations for construction and logistics,” the company’s statement to direkt36 read.

China State Construction Engineering, the world’s largest construction firm by revenue, has been suspected of corruption and espionage in recent years. A general manager was convicted of bribery and corruption in December 2019 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Despite being one of the member states in the European Union, Hungary has previously awarded infrastructure contracts to Chinese and Russian companies without putting them to public tenders, such as the reconstruction plan of the Budapest-Belgrade railway line and the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, apparently neglecting the confederacy’s rules for open competition.

Click here for Chinese version

