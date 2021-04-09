A former moderate lawmaker of Hong Kong is planning to regain citizenship in his birthplace Canada, where he has moved with his family to start a new life, Canadian media has reported.

Former Civil Party legislator Dennis Kwok confirmed having relocated from Hong Kong to Canada, the newspaper Globe and Mail said on Thursday.

He gave up his Canadian passport in 2012 after winning election as the legal-sector representative on the Legislative Council.

Pro-establishment media in Hong Kong previously reported that Kwok left the city in November last year for London and then traveled on to Canada, while his family went to Canada only in recent days.

Globe and Mail said it would not name where Kwok was presently located, out of concern that “he could be the target of retaliation from Chinese government agents.”

“Canada is my birthplace. It is a great country that values human rights, democracy and rule of law,” the Hongkonger was quoted as saying, adding that “these are values we must all cherish.”

Michael Chong, a member of parliament from Canada’s Conservative Party, called on the authorities to help Kwok resume Canadian citizenship by setting up a process without the need for certificates and other documents from Hong Kong.

Kwok became a target of the Beijing authorities a year ago, after he presided for months over meetings of the Hong Kong legislature’s House Committee, which had failed to select a chairperson. That April, both the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in Beijing and the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong issued strongly worded statements singling out Kwok for filibustering and delaying amendment bills about the people’s livelihood.

In November, Kwok was one of four lawmakers disqualified from the local legislature by the Hong Kong authorities. He then decided to leave the local political scene.

