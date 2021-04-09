Former lawmaker Andrew Wan has been charged with contempt for allegedly trying voting twice in last October’s election of the legislature’s environmental affairs panel, according to media reports on Friday.

The Democratic Party member, who is already in custody for subversion under the national security law, faces a charge of contempt under section 17 of the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance.

On October 16 last year, an extra ballot was found after the first-round votes were counted. Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho, who chaired the meeting, reviewed security camera footage and accused Wan’s party colleague Helena Wong of passing a ballot to Wan so he could vote twice.

Wong had reportedly kept the ballot from an earlier panel meeting. Ho then called the police.

Wan will appear before a court next week. His party has arranged lawyers for him.

Wan is in detention, charged with subversion under the national security law for participating in a pro-democracy primary election held last July.

Apple Daily has approached the police for comments.

