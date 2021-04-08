Defense attorneys of a Hong Kong man who rammed a motorcycle into police last year during a protest against a draconian national security law are contesting a government attempt to try him without a jury.

The defendant, Tong Ying-kit, is the city’s first to trigger a court case about national security. Prosecutors are using Article 46 of the national security law to press for a no-jury trial, even as the charges may lead to life imprisonment for him.

Tong, 24, was driving a motorcycle at a protest on July 1 last year while displaying the Chinese words “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times,” a slogan that government officials had criticized as a separatist call.

He ran the vehicle into a number of police officers and was arrested and charged with terrorism and incitement to commit secession. The trial will begin on June 23 before a panel of three High Court judges appointed by the city’s leader to oversee legal cases on national security.

The Department of Justice is seeking a no-jury trial, claiming that tampering and intimidation of jurors is possible and may jeopardize the hearing, according to official documents seen by Apple Daily.

Tong’s lawyers said in a judicial review application filed on Wednesday that any such worries were unfounded. They described the official stance as “unfair and illegal” and an infringement of the defendant’s legal rights.

Meanwhile, the three High Court judges on Thursday presided over a pre-trial hearing that discussed whether to accept an expert’s report in assessing if Tong’s protest act amounted to separatism.

The report, compiled by Lingnan University history professor Lau Chi-pang, likened Tong’s act of riding the motorcycle in a protest to riding a war horse to battle.

Mr Justice Wilson Chan asked why judges would need to rely on a third party in determining criminal elements of a defendant’s actions. However, Chan and the other judges accepted certain portions of the report to be expert opinions in relation to the use of the protest slogan.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play