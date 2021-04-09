Customs on Thursday raided a Hong Kong grocery chain of Thai goods over suspicions it failed to carry bilingual warnings on the safe handling of chemical products such as detergents and bleaching agents.

The citywide operation on the retailer AbouThai covered its 25 stores and Tsuen Wan warehouse.

A company director, 33, was arrested and later released on bail pending further investigation, the Customs and Excise Department’s deputy head of consumer goods safety Vincent Chan said on Friday. He would not rule out further arrests.

They also seized 8,800 items under 14 brands of shower gel, household detergent and clothing bleach, worth a total of around HK$400,000 (US$51,400), Chan said.

The department was acting on tips-off that claimed multiple household products in the retailer’s Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan outlets broke regulations under the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance, Chan said. About 100 officers were mobilized in the raid.

Those products allegedly failed to display warning labels in English and Chinese on their safe storage, use, consumption and disposal, as mandated by law, customs said in a statement released late on Thursday night. Chan said 12 of the brands had the required warnings in the Thai language only, while the remaining two ran the alerts in Thai and English.

AbouThai is considered part of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “yellow economic circle,” having supported protesters during anti-extradition bill demonstrations in 2019.

The company announced on its Facebook page that more than 100 officers had raided its premises across Hong Kong and confiscated goods worth around HK$1 million.

It apologized for the oversight regarding product safety labeling, but also expressed surprise over customs’ enforcement procedures, given that products which were still lying in the warehouse and had not yet been sent out to the stores were confiscated as well.

AbouThai questioned in its post whether the law enforcement action was related to the “color” of its business. It added that despite the “repression,” the company would continue to serve Hong Kong people.

The department said in its Thursday release that “Customs strongly condemns any false accusation maliciously alleging that its law enforcement action against the trader is ‘repression’.”

On Friday, Chan denied claims that in the past, his department would not enforce the law at the warehouse. He reiterated that it was illegal to possess products suspected of legal violations for sale.

AbouThai was founded by Mike Lam, a former customs officer who was sacked in 2015 after he spoke to the media while passing by a Sha Tin protest against parallel traders from mainland China.

Lam was one of 55 democracy advocates arrested in early January in relation to the offense of “subversion of state power” under Hong Kong’s national security law for participation in a legislative primary poll last summer. He is currently out on bail.

