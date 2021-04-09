Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, as he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning, the statement said.

Condolences poured in on social media from around the world, including some from Hong Kong, a former British colony.

“The Duke of Edinburgh will be missed by many Hongkongers. Rest in Peace,” tweeted Enoch Lieu, a member of Britain’s Conservative Party with Hong Kong roots.

The news was also shared on social media by several local district councilors such as Kwong Po-yin and Sam Yip.

Prince Philip visited Hong Kong in May 1975 and in October 1986 with the Queen.

Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, as he was born into the Greek and Danish royal families, but his family was exiled from Greece when he was an infant.

Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play