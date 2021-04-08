Taiwanese military secrets that were unwittingly spilled last month involved the newest plane detection technology developed domestically, and the leak both infuriated the local defense community and attracted attention in the United States.

The mistake was committed by a naval officer in political warfare, who gave away the information in an article written for the government-owned Youth Daily News and published on March 26.

In the article, the officer, from the Amphibious 151st Fleet, showed photos of a new radar system that had been produced by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and would be able to detect the latest mainland Chinese stealth fighter jets known as the Chengdu J-20.

Taiwan’s national security chief Chiu Kuo-cheng is said to be furious. He has ordered a thorough investigation of the incident and issued a warning to the navy commander, Admiral Liu Chih-pin.

The article focused on the fleet’s mission in the Penghu islands, an archipelago of 90 islets that had strategic importance for Taiwan and mainland China. While the writing did not divulge any sensitive information, photos submitted showed trucks mounted with high-tech radar systems, Taipei’s secret strategic answer to Beijing’s stealth aircraft.

The images immediately sent shock waves through the defense circles, including the Americans, who contacted Taiwan’s military top brass asking for an explanation. National security officials quickly demanded the paper to retract the photos, and the whole article was later taken down.

Chiu also activated a three-phase prevention mechanism to stop any other leaks. The navy called for a review meeting on Thursday to stress the severity of disclosing military secrets and demanded reports on all personnel involved at the Youth Daily News, which was managed by the Political Warfare Bureau, and the navy.

It is believed that close to 100 people are involved in the leak and dozens may be penalized. The navy has denied holding a special review, saying that so far no one has been punished.

