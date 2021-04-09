More warships from the United States entered the South China Sea this week, said a semi-governmental research institute in Beijing that had been tracking American military movements.

Chinese satellite images showed the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group sailing in from the Indian Ocean via the Strait of Malacca between Wednesday night and the predawn hours of Thursday, the Institute of Ocean Research at Peking University said on its Twitter page.

The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) was at the front, followed by the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), according to the images, which were captured under the institute’s South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative. Both vessels were of the Wasp class of the U.S. Navy.

The Pentagon confirmed its deployment. A photo posted on the Facebook page of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command showed that the Makin Island group had joined forces with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the region to conduct exercises in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Soldiers in the photo were seen conducting a live fire drill on the warship.

The Makin Island group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit were moving within the activity zone of the U.S. Seventh Fleet to support naval operations, the U.S. military said.

Separately, the U.S. and the European Union discussed sanctions imposed by the Chinese authorities on their officials and scholars, which were seen as retaliation to express Beijing’s discontent over Western countries’ criticism of human rights in Xinjiang.

Participants of the online forum, organized by Washington’s think tank Brookings Institution, on Thursday agreed on the necessity to strengthen cooperation between Europe, the U.S. and Taiwan.

The U.S. should expand the international space for Taiwan so that the self-ruled island could take part in world organizations and interact with various sectors through cooperation, said Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China at the U.S. National Security Council.

Reinhard Butikofer, chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China, called on E.U. countries to support and safeguard Taiwan’s status. It was necessary to strengthen cooperation and support democracy development in Taiwan, and to lift restrictions on meeting the Taiwanese leader, he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to meet visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide for a leaders’ summit next week. Observers expect South China Sea issues and the security of the Taiwan Strait to be discussed at the April 16 talks.

The top Taiwanese representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim, said that the meeting reflected the priority accorded by both countries to Taiwan and their concerns for the Indo-Pacific region. Hsiao emphasized the need for Taiwan to boost its self-defense capabilities and added that she believed the U.S. arms sales policy regarding the island would continue.

