An elite Chinese business academy founded by Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma has been forced by the authorities to stop new enrolments as Beijing tightens its grip on the billionaire’s business empire, a news report said.

Hupan University, founded by Ma and other Chinese billionaires in his hometown of Hangzhou, suspended the first-year class in its executive training program that was set to begin late last month, the Financial Times reported.

It was unclear when new students would be able to enrol, the report said, citing unidentified people close to the institution.

The enrolment halt comes amid Beijing’s crackdown on Ma’s business empire. Last November, Ant Group’s world record initial public offering ended in disarray after regulators forced the fintech offshoot of Alibaba to unwind its Hong Kong and Shanghai listings after the shares had already been sold to investors.

In December, Alibaba was placed under investigation by the authorities over monopolistic practices. Last month, there were media reports saying that Beijing was requiring Ma to sell off his media assets – which include Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post – over worries about his influence on public opinion.

The developments at Hupan served as a strong indication that the crackdown was extending beyond Ma’s businesses to include other operations through which he projected influence, the Financial Times said.

The Chinese Communist Party viewed the academy as a venue to organize the country’s top entrepreneurs to work toward a common goal set by Ma instead of by the party, the report cited a person saying. Such rivalry could not be tolerated, the person said.

Alibaba and Hupan University have not responded to the report yet.

Hupan University was founded by Ma and eight other mainland business leaders in 2015 to nurture China’s next generation of entrepreneurs. In a ceremony to welcome the first students six years ago, Ma, the school’s first principal, said he wanted Hupan to operate for 300 years.

The school has strict admission criteria, requiring applicants to have founded a company, paid corporate tax for three years, employed more than 30 people and generated at least 30 million yuan (US$4.6 million) in annual revenue.

Out of more than 1,400 applicants in 2019, only 88 got an interview and 41 were accepted.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play