Taiwan will fight to the end if attacked by mainland China, its foreign minister said, as the chief of a mainland Chinese state-run tabloid said it would be a miracle for the island to survive an invasion for 48 hours.

The self-ruling island would continue to monitor threats from mainland China, with the situation being tense for some time already, said Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu.

“We are willing to defend ourselves, that’s without any question,” Wu told reporters. “We will fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.”

The United States was concerned about the risk of conflict, and they “clearly see the danger of

the possibility of China launching an attack against Taiwan,” he said.

Hu Xijin, chief editor of state-run tabloid Global Times, posted a screenshot of a Voice of America report quoting Wu. He believed Taiwan could stand for a few hours in an invasion, and it would not be bad if it could defend itself for 24 hours, he said. It would be a miracle for the island to persist for 48 hours and could be said as “fight to the end,” Hu added.

Taiwan announced details of the annual Han Kuang military exercise on Wednesday, with a computerized exercise held between April 23 and 30, and the live-fire one between July 12 and 16, in preparation for a potential invasion.

Around 8,000 reserve soldiers would also be deployed in the exercise. U.S. military personnel would not be present to observe the war games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese military’s television channel also posted on its Twitter-like Weibo about an exercise of the 73rd Group Army, whose primary mission was presumed to be the invasion of Taiwan. The exercise was held in Fujian province, which is just across the strait from the island.

