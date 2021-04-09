Beijing’s latest blow to internet freedom targets discussion forums that talk about politics, the military and other areas of current affairs.

The crackdown could be traced back to March 22, when CJDBY.net, one of the largest online military affairs forums, announced permanently closing its sections on the navy, the air force, the army, and aerospace and new weapons starting from the early hours of the next day.

Military channels on official WeChat accounts, including “Military on Sina,” “Crazy Warfare Show” and Tencent’s own military platform, were also shut down due to alleged rule violations. Popular current affairs forum Cat’s Eye ceased operations on March 30 without notice.

Internet users in mainland China, writing on the Chinese Twitter-like microblog Weibo, lamented the increased tightening of speech. Some believed that the government’s intention was to guide the public toward leisure and entertainment news, and away from national issues.

Others suggested that the crackdown arose from concerns about information leaks, due to visuals of the latest military aircraft models and the military fleet that internet users were posting online.

Web forums that got the ax mostly involved chats on military weapons, some noted.

Internet users also pointed to platforms that tended to spread rumors about patriotism, which would whip up public sentiment and result in blown-up reports from outside China about its “wolf-warrior diplomacy.” It made things more difficult when the authorities tried to handle foreign affairs, they said.

Chinese internet regulators are looking to ensure orderly communication on all internet platforms. Zhuang Rongwen, head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said on Jan. 29 that the authorities would focus on rectifying problems related to “self-media” such as discussion forums.

By early February, bloggers and web commentators had been told to steer clear of politics, diplomacy, the economy, the military and major social incidents if they did not have the relevant knowledge, online media thepaper.cn reported.

