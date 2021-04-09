The national security law imposed by Beijing takes precedence over local Hong Kong laws governing which courts have the authority to try sedition charges, a Hong Kong judge has ruled.

District Judge Stanley Chan on Friday ruled that the District Court could try the eight charges facing People Power’s vice chair Tam Tak-chi, even though the city’s Magistrates Ordinance states that such charges must be handled by a higher court.

Tam is facing seven counts of uttering seditious words and another of conspiring to utter seditious words under the Crimes Ordinance, rather than under the new security law imposed by Beijing last June.

His lawyer argued earlier that a magistrate erred in transferring Tam’s case to the District Court, citing the Magistrates Ordinance, which states that seditious intention is among some offences that cannot be transferred to the District Court.

Chan, in dismissing Tam’s challenge, said the national security law states that all levels of Hong Kong courts, including the District Court, can handle cases related to national security.

Chan said the national security law is at odds with the Magistrates Ordinance in this regard, and ruled that the Beijing-enacted legislation should prevail. This decision is in line with the national security law’s general principle, he added.

Chan ordered Tam to be remanded in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for April 19.

Tam’s lawyers will consider filing a judicial review to challenge Chan’s decision, they said.

The activist has been detained since his arrest in September over allegations that slogans he had chanted, such as “disband the police force” and “corrupt cops,” would incite hatred toward the government and police.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play