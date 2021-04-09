Hong Kong health authorities on Friday halted delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after fresh

evidence linked the jabs to fatal cases of blood clots.

Hong Kong last year agreed to buy 7.5 million doses of the vaccine, originally expected to arrive in the city as soon as the second half of this year. Health Minister Sophia Chan told lawmakers on Friday, however, that the government would suspend the delivery in order to “avoid vaccine waste.”

The government is considering purchasing a new generation of vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies that will be better able to cope with mutant virus strains and provide better protection, Chan said.

The decision came after the British-Swedish drug producer was engulfed by a massive crisis of confidence, after the European Medicines Agency found a clear link between the vaccine and rare – and sometimes fatal – blood clots, although the precise nature of the link remains unclear.

The report prompted local experts to call for the government to reconsider its AstraZeneca deal in favor of other choices, including the vaccine produced by America’s Johnson & Johnson.

Any vaccine’s effectiveness against variant virus strains is a key question when considering its approval for use, said David Hui, a member of the expert advisory group on vaccines.

Data showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 70% effective against the non-mutated coronavirus, offers just 10% protection against a new variant emerging in South Africa, he added.

Hui suggested the government should not rush to purchase alternate vaccines, but rather wait until new generations of vaccines are available and more reliable research results emerge from epidemic regions such as South Africa and Brazil.

