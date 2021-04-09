Beijing’s campaign last year to stop people trying to make money by filming themselves gorging on food has only succeeded in driving such wannabe influencers to drink.

In spite of the well-known dangers in binge-drinking strong alcohol — which poses not only the risk of sudden death and lethal long-term illnesses, but also memory loss and other mental health problems — there has been a rising trend of such online videos.

One TikTok user has amassed more than 975,000 followers on the video-broadcasting platform with her signature boozing technique: scoop out a spoonful of liquor, set it on fire and swallow it in one go. “Wine is the essence of one’s soul. The more you drink, the younger you look,” her slogan reads, while she would upload a new “drinking broadcast” every two or three days.

The video of another online lush has been played 1.73 million times. It shows her and several other young women sharing a bottle of liquor containing 60% alcohol. One of the party is later filmed drunk in the washroom.

Such videos — which often aim to stimulate in viewers a type of paresthesia known as an autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR — have gained traction across Asia for about a decade. The genre aims to create noises and sounds that stimulate a pleasant tingling sensation in a listener’s scalp — dubbed by some influencers a “brain orgasm.”

Some hosts of eating videos, known as mukbangers, have died suddenly. “Bubble Dragon” Yu Hailong died of a heart attack in March, while a 30-year-old influencer surnamed Wang collapsed in front of the camera and died of a stroke seven days later. He reportedly weighed 140 kilograms (310 pounds) the day he died, from 100 kg about six months earlier.

“Eating broadcast” was briefly suppressed by the mainland authorities, following a comment by President Xi Jinping last year in which he called on the nation to “fight against food waste,” giving rise to a “clean plate” campaign.

But slowly afterward, influencers have shifted from binge-eating to binge-drinking.

Drinking a lot of strong alcohol in a short time can be fatal, medical doctor Stanley Lam said, adding that if a person drinks without eating any food, their body will absorb alcohol more quickly and it will “enter the brain [to do more damage] more quickly.”

Consuming a large amount of alcohol may also cause acute pancreatitis, hepatitis or gastric ulcers, said gastrointestinal and hepatological specialist Paul Ng.

“You don’t need to fill your stomach full of liquor to poison yourself,” Ng said.

