Two Chinese business executives have been charged with money laundering in Taiwan and barred from leaving the island, as authorities continue to investigate allegations that they spied for mainland China.

The chief executive of Hong Kong-listed China Innovation Investment, Xiang Xin, and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate board member, were indicted on Thursday for allegedly receiving HK$203 million in illegal funds from a Shanghai-based company in 2016, which they used to buy luxury properties in Taipei.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Friday extended the couple’s travel ban, which had been due to expire next week, saying their case was serious and they could flee given their social and economic status. The couple are now banned from travel for eight months.

The couple were initially arrested for alleged breaches of Taiwan’s national security in November 2019, after their companies were named by self-proclaimed former Chinese spy Wang Liqiang, during interviews with Australian media that year.

Wang alleged that China Innovation Investment was established under the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Staff Department to infiltrate Hong Kong’s financial sectors and collect military intelligence for mainland China. The company also invested in Taiwan’s media outlets to help Beijing exert influence over them, Wang said at the time.

China Trends Holdings, another Hong Kong-based company run by Xiang, on Thursday denied that the couple had ever been involved in money laundering. It claimed Taiwanese authorities fabricated the charges in order to keep the couple on the island indefinitely.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play