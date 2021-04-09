Beijing local government officials seized hundreds of products from two shops in the capital Wednesday that were found to be using the Communist Party’s centenary logo, which is prohibited from commercial usage.

Dongcheng District officers found notebooks, vacuum insulated bottles, ball pens, umbrella covers and usb sticks carrying the logo without prior approval. The stores have been placed under investigation.

The Central Propaganda Department issued the logo last month to mark the event. The department had said that the logo could be used for relevant items, such as decorations, invitations and documents. It could also be used for educational products, including umbrellas, hats, bags, clothes and armbands, as well as in news reports and on websites.

The Party was founded at its first national congress in July 1921 in Shanghai’s French Concession. The first leader of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong, was present at that meeting, alongside 12 others.

