A Swedish human rights activist says he will never stop trying to expose China’s practice of forced confessions, a recital of trumped-up crimes broadcast on state-run media that he himself was forced to undergo a few years ago.

In a Voice of America interview, Peter Dahlin, the founding leader of Safeguard Defenders, said China “should be held accountable” for fouling international norms by parading activists on television and forcing them to plead guilty to false charges.

Safeguard Defenders, Dahlin’s international campaign group, has successfully taken state-run CGTN channels off UK airwaves after filing complaints with the British authorities over airing forced confessions.

Similar complaints have been made in other countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada and France.

“At no point do I think I have ever considered stopping,” Dahlin told VOA in a Skype interview, adding that Beijing should be “forced into a corner” on the matter.

Dahlin was detained in one of China’s infamous “black jails” – unofficial detention centers – in 2016, by Chinese agents for his work to improve access to legal services in the country. During his 23 days of detention without charge, he faced interrogations at night and was deprived of medication and sleep. He was subsequently forced to appear on a state-run media channel where he was told to read out a script confessing to false crimes.

Then Dahlin was deported and banned from entering China for 10 years.

Dahlin founded Safeguard Defender in 2018 with the mission of holding China accountable for the maltreatment of human rights activists. “[Such] televised confessions are a form of political terror by any definition,” he told VOA.

“China wants to be part of the international community and get all the bonuses that come from that but without being held accountable to these standards,” he said.

“The idea of torturing people, humiliating people, and putting people in prison doesn’t really work because once people are free ... they tend to work even harder for these issues.”

CGTN has described Safeguard Defenders as an “anti-China crusader” and a “true scoundrel.”

Dahlin said he has never thought of stopping his campaign because China cannot “have the cake and eat the cake at the same time.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play