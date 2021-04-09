Two of the 47 Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion had their bail revoked last month because they continue to pose a threat to national security, in a High Court judgement whose reasoning was released to reporters on Friday.

In her judgment, seen by Apple Daily, Madam Justice Esther Toh ruled against releasing two activists on bail – former lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki and Sam Cheung. However, she released three of their fellow defendants on bail pending trial – Kalvin Ho, Ricky Or and Pang Cheuk-kei.

Although all five are facing subversion-related charges, Toh evidently decided to believe that Pang, a pro-democracy district councillor, was not fundamentally opposed to mainland China because he had promoted the economic development of the Greater Bay Area around Hong Kong. Therefore Pang was among those released on bail.

The five are among 47 democrats facing national security charges for organizing and participating in a primary election before the later-postponed Legislative Council election last year. Over 600,000 Hongkongers voted in the primary election.

Many of the candidates suggested forming a bloc in Legco to veto all government bills, in order to pressure authorities to introduce democratic reforms. Officials described this as an attempt to topple the government. Only 11 of the 47 have been granted bail.

In deciding to keep Kwok and Cheung in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion, Toh said they continued to be a threat to national security. Cheung, for example, had posted “inflammatory” remarks on his social media platform, showing that he is “resolute and determined” to press ahead with his political agenda, she said.

For his part, Kwok had invited the U.S. government to impose sanctions on local officials, and may do so again if he is set free, according to Toh.

