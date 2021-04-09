Overseas Hongkongers could do more to support each other and strengthen the voice and influence of the diaspora, self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui said.

Hui first fled to the United Kingdom as he was facing multiple charges in Hong Kong, and has now arrived in the southern Australian city of Adelaide to continue his overseas advocacy.

He marked the opening of the Chinese consulate in the city with its first protest, and had meetings with Australian lawmakers. Hui said he plans to fly to Melbourne this month for interviews with national broadcaster ABC and others, and will start discussing plans with Hongkonger groups.

While he and his family were adapting to their new life in Australia, Hui said he maintained a sense of loss, and felt that he hasn’t done enough to help Hong Kong. Many Australians understand what is happening in Hong Kong and support the quest for freedom, he added.

He would sometimes bump into Hongkongers who would break down in tears after a short conversation with him, as they recalled the struggle since 2019. Hui said he would also feel emotional as well as grateful when seeing overseas Hongkongers, as all of them had given and lost so much.

Overseas Hongkongers could do more for their hometown by participating in protests or diaspora organizations, Hui said. This would help make these groups stronger and wield more influence on world leaders to push for the liberation of Hong Kong, he said, as he urged them to fight on.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Nathan Law said he has been granted asylum in the U.K. He hoped his case would help the Home Office understand more about the complicated situation in Hong Kong, and consider more comprehensive evidence when assessing Hong Kong cases, he said.

The Hong Kong government issued a statement condemning the harbouring of criminals. Countries that do so disregard the potential security threats posed to the local community and residents, and “shall eventually bear the consequences of what they have done,” it said.

It accused activists of making up excuses, including lying to the court for approval to leave Hong Kong, and claiming that they were being prosecuted for political reasons in order to escape justice. “These are shameful and cowardly acts,” it said, arguing that everyone would receive a fair and just trial.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play