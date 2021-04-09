China’s propaganda arms may have rallied the people in a patriotic campaign against Western brands over their refusal to source cotton from Xinjiang, but Shanghai consumers voted with their wallets when it came to a recent renovation sale at Ikea.

The Swedish home goods retailer slashed prices at its branch in Xuhui, Shanghai, by up to 70% in preparation for a five-month refurbishment starting in April.

Pictures circulating on social media centered on the emptying of shelves, including scenes of a middle-aged man scuffling with a woman over a cart full of merchandise. Meanwhile, some influencers livestreamed from the Ikea diner on the Weibo social media platform.

Ikea, which has more than 30 outlets on the mainland, was among the dozens of Western brands that last year publicly vowed to stop using cotton produced in Xinjiang because of concerns over human rights abuses in the northwestern region. However, unlike H&M, Adidas and Nike, which had used celebrities for endorsement, it managed to largely evade a mass boycott campaign that was apparently backed by the Chinese authorities.

Although some netizens made online appeals not to forget the “national enemy,” the discounts proven too attractive for many people.

