The chief executive of Television Broadcasts Limited, Mark Lee, plans to step down from the top post at the troubled free-to-air broadcaster, according to a media report.

The embattled terrestrial TV broadcaster is facing shareholder criticism for its poor financial performance and declining viewership in recent years. TVB has lost younger audiences to online entertainment and has been boycotted for its pro-Beijing stance during the pro-democracy rallies in 2019.

According to a report published in the Standard newspaper, Lee will retire after the station’s general shareholder meeting on May 26.

The 65-year-old has worked at Hong Kong-based TVB since 2007. The broadcaster has lost money over the past three years and been criticized by its largest shareholder, Li Ruigang, who said he was “very dissatisfied” with its performance.

Lee is also vice chairman and executive director of TVB. When approached by Apple Daily to confirm the media report, Lee said he would not comment on “market speculation.”

According to the Hong Kong-based paper, his departure “signifies the end of an era, opening a new chapter for TVB.”

