Hongkongers moving to Taiwan are advised not to purchase property in haste or speculate in the domestic real estate market, according to local residents.

More than 12,000 people from Hong Kong emigrated to the self-governed island in 2020, setting a new record, data from Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency showed.

Demand for housing has also increased. But prospective buyers who have just relocated to Taiwan should pay attention to details in the contracts, according to Naomi Tseng, a village chief of Yung He Lane in Beitou district, Taipei.

Newcomers should not look at only the location, price, environment or transport network. Those who were in the market for property would do well to take a close look at the proportion of public facilities being promoted in the offer, Tseng said.

Facilities such as spa and karaoke rooms were not part of the saleable area of an apartment, and if the layout of the purchased property came under challenge with the result that such public premises must be removed, buyers would not be compensated, she told Apple Daily, citing personal experience.

A woman surnamed Tong, who moved to Taiwan three years ago, said she initially stayed at an Airbnb apartment before signing a lease. She then got married and lived with her mother-in-law, and it was not until recently that she bought a place located in the same building for about HK$1.6 million (US$205,700).

Unlike Hong Kong, property speculation in Taiwan was unlikely to succeed, Tong warned. People bought property in Taiwan to live, not to speculate. “Don’t think it would be easy to sell your property in Taiwan,” she said.

