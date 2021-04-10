Hong Kong has entered a new transition period as a result of the national security law and Beijing’s electoral reform, and young Hongkongers should now focus on making contributions to the city, according to a former senior official.

Former transport and housing secretary Anthony Cheung said that with the United States now regarding China as an enemy, Beijing had taken a “one-two punch” approach to Hong Kong with the introduction of the two measures. This meant national security had now emerged as the main theme, and Hong Kong had entered a new period of a “second transition,” he said.

Speaking on a radio program, Cheung said that although the political ecology in Hong Kong had changed, it was still unknown whether Hong Kong could emerge peacefully from the chaos. But he added that “Hong Kong-style democracy” had changed and Hong Kong could not turn back.

Cheung said that the failure of national security legislation to pass in 2003 in accordance with Article 23 of the Basic Law had caused Beijing to doubt whether Hongkongers were patriotic. Afterwards, the central government hoped that Hong Kong could implement patriotic education, and a roadmap for universal suffrage was put forward in 2007.

Cheung said that mutual political trust declined afterwards, adding that Beijing viewed the 2019 unrest as turmoil intended to challenge the country.

He said that Hong Kong had gone out of shape in 2019, becoming a city where violence and destruction could be rationalized in the name of seeking justice. He also said that the government had a responsibility when faced with such events.

Cheung advised young people to let go of psychological barriers and not to listen to depressing talk or fabrications.

Having served as Secretary for Transport and Housing from 2012 to 2017, Cheung is now a research chair professor of public administration at the Education University of Hong Kong.

