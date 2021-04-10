Hordes of shoppers showed support for pro-democracy Hong Kong retail chain AbouThai, with some lining up for hours outside its stores following a customs raid this week for alleged product labeling breaches.

Long queues snaked outside several AbouThai branches on Friday and Saturday, after more than 100 customs officers moved in on the company on Thursday. Customers said AbouThai was being unfairly targeted for its political affiliation.

One woman, who went by the surname Leung, said that in the past few years, customs had only arrested a few owners over labeling mishaps. The fact that officers came out in force in the Thursday operation “must mean they were selectively enforcing the law,” she told Apple Daily while in a queue that stretched over 30 meters outside a Tsuen Wan outlet on Friday. “To be honest, there are no assemblies, no protests anymore. The only thing ordinary residents like us can do is to help these ‘yellow’ stores in simple ways,” Leung said, using the color label that referred to pro-democracy businesses. She choked up but continued: “I know staffers here have had a tough few days. I just hope to tell them to keep it up. Hang in there, Hongkongers!”

AbouThai is known to have supported anti-extradition bill demonstrations in 2019. It was founded by former customs officer Mike Lam, who along with dozens of other democracy advocates faces subversion charges for taking part in an unofficial primary poll last summer in preparation for a legislative election.

Lam was released on bail last month. On Thursday, the Customs and Excise Department raided AbouThai premises across Hong Kong and confiscated goods worth around HK$400,000 (US$51,400) on suspicion of breaches under the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance. The allegation involved a failure to display warning labels in English and Chinese on the products’ safe storage, use, consumption and disposal.

Many Hongkongers showed they were not put off by the claim. At a store in Sha Tin, around 50 people were seen lining up on Saturday.

A man, who gave his surname as Wong, criticized customs for the “idiotic” operation as the department had not taken action on other retailers that, according to media reports, had also failed to properly label their wares. Wong said it showed authorities were only trying to suppress “yellow” stores.

A couple who had HK$400 worth of items in their shopping basket said they were “not done yet” and were still looking for more things to buy. The man, surnamed Lau, said with tongue in cheek that the officers’ motives were clear as day, which was why he had turned up to “punish” AbouThai.

His girlfriend added: “There’s only one word, ‘Support.’ The more customs play this game of targeting and suppression, the more we’ll step forward in support.”

