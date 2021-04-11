Spouses, partners and underage dependent children of Hong Kong British National (Overseas) status holders can now separately apply to live in the United Kingdom, according to the latest guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, instead of requiring families to apply together, one parent could move to the U.K. first and the other parent could bring their children there later.

Children who were born while their parents were on the BN(O) route would also be able to apply for the Hong Kong BN(O) route separately.

If a BN(O) status holder met a new partner after a grant of permission on the BN(O) route, their partner would also be able to move to the U.K., providing they also met the requirements for a dependent partner on the route, the updated guidelines said.

Hong Kong BN(O) status holders can obtain indefinite leave to remain in the U.K. after moving there for five years and full citizenship after six years. Almost 30,000 people have already applied for the visa.

According to the new guidelines, those who have been granted permission on the Hong Kong BN(O) route who are destitute or are at imminent risk of falling into destitution can apply to lift restrictions for accessing public funds.

As a new requirement, BN(O) status holders who also hold the Hong Kong SAR passport must register with the police in the U.K.

