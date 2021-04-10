Jailed Chinese activist Guo Hongwei, who supported Hong Kong protests for democracy in 2014, has died aged 48, triggering claims of prison torture.

His family has vowed to “get to the bottom of” his death, saying that he sounded fine on the phone two months ago, but was suddenly unable to talk on Sunday.

Guo had been serving a 13-year sentence near Siping city, in the northeastern province of Jilin since 2016 for extortion, picking quarrels and provoking trouble, a catch-all charge often used to crack down on human rights activists in China. He died on Friday in hospital after two operations to stop bleeding in the brain.

The family was asking for an official explanation on the cause of his death. Younger brother Guo Hongqiang suspected prison authorities did something to Guo that triggered the condition and was determined to uncover the truth.

Guo’s father on Sunday received a call from the prison notifying the family that he was having a brain hemorrhage and was so serious it required immediate surgery. His condition worsened after the first operation, and he needed a second the next day.

Family members were not allowed to see Guo until Tuesday, and by that time he was hooked onto a ventilator and was but “a bag of bones,” according to the father, who was still hoping for a miracle, but Guo died three days later.

One source told a pro-democracy Chinese news website, IPK Media, that Guo had been tortured while serving time.

His cell was a two-square-meter “black box” without any toilet, lights or proper ventilation, which was not fit for someone like Guo, who suffered from high blood pressure, the source said.

Lawyers earlier tried to apply for him to receive medical treatment, to no avail. Authorities cited the pandemic to reject visits from the family, even after he was moved last year to a prison closer to his hometown in Siping.

Guo was a retiree of a power plant in Songjianghe town in Jilin. He reported several officials for embezzlement of state property, but was instead charged for embezzling public funds in 2005 and sentenced to five years in prison. He claimed to have been tortured for a long period during his sentence.

Together with other rights activists, Guo rallied in support of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement in 2014, which led to him and at least 30 more people being detained. He was placed into custody again in March 2015 for conspiracy and fraud, and then convicted of extortion and the other offenses in 2016.

