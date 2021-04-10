Disqualified pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok, who recently moved to Canada, is under investigation by the Hong Kong police over the filibuster crisis in 2020 in the Legislative Council’s House Committee, according to media reports.

Ming Pao and TVB both reported that the police are investigating the possibility of misconduct in public office, and have already taken statements from some pro-establishment lawmakers. Police will later consult with the Department of Justice to determine whether any criminal offenses should be followed up on, the reports said.

Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail confirmed earlier reports that Dennis Kwok is now in Canada with his family, and intends to seek the restoration of his Canadian citizenship.

Kwok was singled out by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in April 2020 for filibustering the election of the House Committee chairperson, which consumed over a dozen committee meetings starting in late 2019 until Legislative Council president Andrew Leung stepped in to appoint a new committee member to preside over the election.

HKMAO accused Kwok and other filibustering lawmakers of misconduct in public office, the offense which the Hong Kong police are now investigating.

Kwok also faced accusations of paralyzing the operations of the Legislative Council and wasting millions of dollars in public funds.

A founding member of the Civic Party, Kwok was ruled ineligible to run for re-election in the 2020 Legislative Council election. After the election was delayed due to public health reasons and sitting lawmakers were allowed to continue serving in an extended term, Kwok was removed from office in November 2020 along with three other pro-democracy lawmakers previously ruled ineligible.

The removals led to the majority of the Legislative Council’s remaining opposition members resigning in solidarity.

Kwok, who had served in the legal functional constituency, later announced his withdrawal from politics. He reportedly left Hong Kong shortly after this announcement, arriving in Canada via the United Kingdom.

