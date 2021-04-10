The United States and China separately invoked the memory of “ping-pong diplomacy” on the 50th anniversary of a visit of American table tennis players to Beijing in 1971.

Amid current bilateral tensions, each country was low-key in its commemoration of the event, the first time Americans had visited the country since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

The U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai on Friday released a Weibo video describing the Beijing trip of American athletes and journalists. The video did not mention the prevailing strained relations between the two countries.

China marked the anniversary by holding a commemorative event. Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai said in a speech that Sino-U.S. differences in 1971 were far greater than today.

Diplomatic ties with the U.S. needed to return to peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Cui said. He criticized some people in the U.S. for being obsessive about ideological prejudice and affecting relations between the two countries.

Members of the 1971 ping-pong delegation spoke up as well. Connie Sweeris recalled in the U.S. consulate’s video that one of the highlights of her trip was visiting the Great Hall of the People and meeting Chinese premier Zhou Enlai.

“I believe, if we can have more people-to-people exchanges through sports, but not only sports, [but also] culture and education, it helps to break down barriers between countries,” Sweeris said.

Judy Hoarfrost, who was 15 years old at the time of the 1971 visit, told People Magazine that boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing was not the right way to call attention to human rights violations.

“Nobody should boycott the Olympics for political reasons,” Hoarfrost said.

The U.S. Department of State has denied that Washington is deliberating a joint boycott of the 2022 Olympics with its allies, but said it will continue to discuss common concerns about China with them.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play