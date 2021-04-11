Taiwan has approved a short-term family visit visa to pro-China film producer Charles Heung following his failed dependent residency application.

The self-ruled island’s authorities — including those from the Mainland Affairs Council, which oversees relations with Hong Kong — approved the visa, which allows visits of up to three months at a time, according to the China Times.

In February, Taiwan rejected the dependent-visa application of Heung and his son Jacky, citing national security concerns. Heung and his son both have Taiwanese wives.

The applications were rejected on the basis of “danger of threatening national interest, public safety, or public order or engaging in terrorist activities” under article 22 of the Regulations Governing Permits for People from Hong Kong and Macau Setting up Residence or Permanent Residence in the R.O.C.

Charles Heung, boss of China Star Entertainment Group, was a former honorary vice president of the China Film Foundation. Jacky Heung is a member of the All-China Youth Federation, which has been linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Their applications were made last year and were met with opposition because of Charles Heung’s support of China’s national security law for Hong Kong and also because his wife, Tiffany Chen, had publicly criticized protesters.

Chen told Apple Daily Taiwan at the time that “the truth will come out one day” and that there was a possibility that they would reapply for the visas.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said at the time that authorities must protect the safety of their people, and relevant cases were handled with national security as their top consideration.

