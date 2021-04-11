Chinese COVID-19 vaccines do not have high efficacy rates, and authorities were considering mixing jabs to increase protection, the head of the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Gao Fu’s remarks were made as infection rates increased in Turkey, Brazil and Chile, where the public received Chinese vaccines, as well as among the Philippine president’s guards, who also took Chinese jabs. Some medics in China have also been infected even after receiving two doses of domestic vaccines.

At a Chengdu seminar on Saturday to discuss future measures after mass vaccination, Gao admitted that Chinese-made vaccines had relatively low efficacy, and the country needed to consider improving the procedures of inoculating people and mixing vaccines to improve protection rates.

Last month, China’s national health commission said in its guidelines that mixing vaccines was not recommended under normal circumstances.

During the beginning of the pandemic last year, Gao was embroiled in controversy when he was accused of hiding evidence of COVID-19′s human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 and using the data to write academic papers.

Chinese news outlet Caijing on Thursday published an interview with Gao conducted at the end of last year. In the interview, Gao said he judged in early January 2020 that the virus could be transmitted among humans.

China only confirmed the fact on Jan. 20 last year. In the interview, Gao said a process had to be completed before the announcement was made and asked for the public’s understanding.

On writing academic papers, Gao argued that he had to summarize the scientific findings to share with the medical community. He gave himself “full marks” for his performance during the pandemic.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play