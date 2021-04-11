Beijing’s drive to reshape Hong Kong’s electoral system has seen pro-democracy politicians shut out from even low-level municipal bodies, such as the district fire safety committees.

Under the changes announced last month, the Beijing-controlled Election Committee — responsible for selecting Hong Kong’s chief executive — added seats to include members of various municipal committees, including those on fire safety and fighting crime. Such municipal-level organizations have been dominated by the pro-establishment camp.

One-third of the democrats serving in district fire safety committees told Apple Daily that their term ended on March 31, and that the Home Affairs Department had not yet contacted them about extending their term.

Only 29 seats out of 470 — just 6% — were occupied by members of the pro-democracy camp, according to this year’s membership list.

The Home Affairs Department would typically approach members of fire safety committees to ask whether they wanted to stay on, said Tai Po District Council Vice Chair Lau Yung-wai. However, he said he had not heard from the department this year.

The government wanted to exclude democrats from the committees in order to make elections “safer” for the establishment, so he was not optimistic about being reappointed, Lau said.

Ben Lam, a member of the Yau Tsim Mong District Council, said he had also not heard from the department about staying on the fire committee, to which he was appointed last year. He had already written to the district officer asking to remain on the committee, but he said the chances of success were slim.

“[The regime] wanted to get rid of us once and for all, so it will simply stop appointing democrats to the municipal-level committees,” Lam said. The move was excessive because democrats were very much in a minority and so would not be able to exert influence on the Election Committee seats anyway, he added.

In a statement, the Home Affairs Department did not confirm whether any democrats will be reappointed to fire safety committees, only saying that a term of office on such a body is one year.

The government appoints individuals based on merit, and takes into account the candidate’s ability, expertise, experience, integrity and commitment to public service, a spokesperson said.

