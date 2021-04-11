Hongkongers observed a minute of silence in the former British colony to mourn the death on Friday of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, dozens of people closed their eyes and put their heads down to commemorate the royal consort outside Times Square in Causeway Bay. The moment of mourning was initiated by internet users.

Mourners were asked to hold a minute of silence in shopping malls in Mong Kok, Causeway Bay and Sha Tin while shops were asked to turn their lights out for one minute.

One mourner was Alexandra Wong, an activist who often waved a large British flag during pro-democracy protests. Wong carried a British flag and a lightbox bearing a photo of Prince Philip to Times Square.

Wong said she highly respected Prince Philip as a member of the royal family. She said he was also a reminder of British colonial rule, which she said had enabled Hong Kong to become an international financial hub prior to its 1997 handover to China.

Since Friday, many Hongkongers brought flowers to the British Consulate General in Admiralty, where the Union Jack was at half mast.

Prince Philip visited Hong Kong on a number of occasions, including two solo visits and twice with the queen, according to a Hong Kong historian. In one solo trip, in 1945, Prince Philip helped in the recovery of Hong Kong after World War II ended.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play