China’s cyber regulator has launched a new hotline for citizens to report online comments that attack the Communist Party leadership, distort its history or defame national heroes.

The policy is introduced as Beijing stepped up crackdown on “historical nihilists” ahead of the CCP’s centennial anniversary in July.

“Some with ulterior motives ... have been spreading historical nihilistic misrepresentations online, maliciously distorting, denigrating and negating the history of the Party,” the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a notice posted last Friday.

“We hope that the majority of internet users will actively play their part in supervising society ... and enthusiastically report harmful information,” it added, citing President Xi Jinping’s call to unequivocally oppose “historical nihilism.”

Chinese officials have used the term to describe any criticism or skepticism over the official narrative of the CCP’s history.

Comments that challenge the Party’s leadership, thoughts and policies or reject Chinese traditional culture and socialist culture can also be reported, the notice added. It did not specify the potential punishments for reported cases.

Last week, a number of netizens were placed under criminal detention for allegedly slandering Chinese soldiers that were injured or killed in border clashes with India last year.

Meanwhile, China is ramping up propaganda to gear up for the celebration of its centennial anniversary. Chinese state media announced a number of public events under the theme “Always Follow the Party.”

To be held in May, the first series of events will focus on the promotion of China’s poverty alleviation efforts and the 14th Five-Year Plan, while latter events in June and July will revolve around remarks made by Xi and the comprehensive building of a moderately prosperous society.

It urged the entire country to gather closely in solidarity around the one-party leadership with Xi at its core and to turn their patriotic passion into concrete actions.

