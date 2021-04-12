The United States’ move to ease decades-old restrictions on meetings between American and Taiwanese government officials is “an act of harassment,” Chinese state media lambasted.

In an article published on Sunday, the Global Times urged Beijing to introduce counter measures in response to the new guidelines issued by the U.S. State Department last Friday. Lifting restrictions on bilateral meetings sways from the “One-China” policy, it added.

“The U.S.’ new guidelines are just a move to provoke the Chinese mainland and further enchant the Democratic Progressive Party to make it feel good,” Chang Ya-chung, a political scientist in Taipei and a member of the Kuomintang told Global Times.

The article suggested that Chinese authorities should respond to the move by stepping up military posturing around the island as the use of force is precisely what Washington and Taipei fear. The article stressed that the People’s Liberation Army stands ready to send fighter jets to invade Taiwan’s airspace.

Beijing could also ramp up diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan by threatening the island’s allies, it added.

Taiwan military announced plans to expand the runway at the Dongsha Airport on Pratas Islands last Friday. According to the budget report of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, construction has begun since last month and is expected to be completed by February 2022. The project was reportedly halted last year amid fears that it could antagonize Beijing.

The expansion has huge implications for the military due to its strategic position in the South China Sea.

