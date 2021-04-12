To crack down on dangerous wedding hazing, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs are listing 15 areas as zones for a national experiment in reform of wedding traditions.

Guangzhou, Wuhou district in Chengdu and Qingshan district in Baotou of Inner Mongolia are among the areas included in the three-year scheme.

The authorities called for a correction of vulgar trends and more civil behaviors in weddings. It came after a slew of incidents that left the newly-weds and guests severely injured and, in worst cases, dead.

Another alarming trend is the growing cost of dowry. In the Southeastern province of Jiangxi, a dowry costs up to 200,000 yuan (US$30,515), which is the equivalent of more than a decade’s salary for a farmer.

Marrying off their daughters has become a way for farmers to improve their livelihood. One local bank even offers a loan for dowry, which was later cancelled amid controversy.

The designated zones would become examples for other cities and districts to follow, the authorities added.

“Civil affairs departments at different levels should work closely to monitor the progress in the experimental zones and strengthen policy guidance and communication of information,” said the notice, though without specifying the concrete measures that will be implemented.

Veteran media commentator Johnny Lau said Chinese officials are hoping to control grassroots affairs, yet the rich and wealthy in the cities are not subject to the same regulations. The regulation is broad yet vague and ultimately, the responsibility falls on low-level local officials to determine whether a wedding is over the top or vulgar, he added.

