A new authorized version of the Chinese Communisty Party’s history published by Beijing dedicates about a quarter of its volume to President Xi Jinping and downplays major blunders by paramount leader Mao Zedong including the disastrous Cultural Revolution.

The nine years since Xi became China’s top leader in 2012 account for about one-fourth of the “Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party,” a 531-page book that charts the party’s developments over the past century.

The book was recently published by mainland authorities to mark the centenary of the party’s establishment this year, alongside other lavish propaganda campaigns. It is listed as a designated resource for teaching the Communist Party’s history in schools.

The book also avoids details about damage done by the Cultural Revolution, launched by Mao in 1966, as well as other mistakes by China’s “Great Helmsman.”

The centenary is the top priority for China’s leaders, who must portray the Party as an entity of “greatness, brightness and correctness” through the carefully edited version of history, United States-based journalist and commentator Deng Yuwen told Apple Daily.

Xi was also using the book as a way to raise his own reputation and consolidate his power, Deng said. The top leader’s emphasis on the “new socialist era” under his rule was intended as a parallel to the founding of the People’s Republic of China under Mao’s leadership, an event regarded as a great achievement in the party’s history, Deng said.

As the Communist Party now sought to unite all of its internal forces to confront the United States, it was using the book and other political moves to suppress its critics, Deng said. This would naturally turn the country back to the leftist ideology that dominated Mao’s era, Deng said.

In February, Xi warned against “exaggerating” the mistakes made by the Communist Party and the ups and downs it had caused, saying it was wrong to smear the party, twist its history or attack party leaders.

Soon after his rise to power, Xi was deemed by observers to be using Maoist ideas to enhance his own leadership status. There have been reports that details of the Cultural Revolution were removed from history textbooks for primary and secondary students.

Click here for Chinese version

