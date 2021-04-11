Hong Kong protesters behind bars have long complained about the limited selection of snacks available — determined by an outdated, esoteric list kept by correctional authorities — but a food supplier and a logistics company have teamed up to make their lives easier.

“In recent events, we’ve seen how big businesses use Hongkongers’ money to hurt Hongkongers. We’ve also been moved by the sight of local stores speaking up for Hongkongers’ interests,” said Hei, one of the proprietors of the online store Jimmy Jungle.

Hei and three partners, all in their twenties, cofounded the business last February with the goal of helping jailed protesters get access to snacks and daily necessities. The Correctional Services Department maintains a list of outside products that can be given to prisoners by visitors — but family members of prisoners often had trouble finding items on the list, such as towels, biscuits, peanuts and chocolates.

Prison authorities told Apple Daily that the list of permitted items is decided “on the basis of the security risks posed as well as its popularity and sustained availability in the market.” However, Hei said some of the food items “belonged to the last century” and were difficult to source.

“It’s like having a second job, finding a full set would take a whole day,” Hei recalled.

The Jimmy Jungle store decided to purchase snacks and other products in bulk, and then resold them to family members of jailed protesters at cost. At first the program attracted 20 to 30 applications a week, but later the figure rose to nearly 60.

“We wanted our business to give back to society conscientiously,” Hei said.

In February, the program sent more than 20 boxes of goods for redistribution, which catered to almost 100 prisoners, Hei said. They later collaborated with the prisoners’ rights group Wall-fare, founded by former lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, to set up a storage center.

Kenneth, cofounder of Whatever Logistics, volunteered to bring the food supplies from the warehouse to different prisons across Hong Kong. The company stepped in after the Hong Kong Logistics Association previously turned away pro-democracy suppliers.

“A lot of our comrades are already in jail, so we really want to do something for them,” he said. “We never know what the ending will be like, so we can only persist … I hope one day I will no longer need to transport prison supplies.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play