Thirteen people who describe themselves as “victims of forced confessions broadcast on Chinese television” have urged the European satellite operator, Eutelsat, to take Chinese state media channels CCTV4 and CGTN off the air.

The signatories include Chinese human rights lawyers, Bao Lungjun and Jiang Tianyong, as well as Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong, who was detained on a trip to China in August 2019. Besides being physically tortured by Chinese authorities, Cheng was forced to record two video confessions for “betrayal of the motherland” and “soliciting prostitution” respectively.

Published by human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders, the letter accused China of violating human rights to extort confessions from them and denying their right to a fair trial.

“We are asking you ... to determine whether television providers in democratic societies ought to continue to be morally complicit in the broadcast of information that is intentionally twisted and obtained through torture,” the group said.

“We are only a dozen victims able to speak out ... Many other victims are in prison. A few have been executed,” the group added. “The victims have no way of demanding reparations. The only way to stop this is for television regulators to investigate and take measures.”

The letter is also signed by Peter Dahlin, a Swedish activist and a co-founder of the organization. Accused of “endangering national security,” Dahlin was held by Chinese authorities for three weeks in 2016, during which CCTV broadcasted a “confession” where he admitted to violating the Chinese law through his activities, causing harm to the Chinese government, and hurting the feelings of the Chinese people.

Activist Angela Gui signed on behalf of her father, Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai, who was sentenced to a decade in jail last year for “illegally providing intelligence overseas.”

Australian broadcaster SBS suspended both Chinese state-run channels last month, while U.K. media regulator Ofcom revoked the license of CGTN and fined it 225,000 pounds (US$308,267) for biased coverage of Hong Kong protests and airing the forced confession of jailed British citizen Peter Humphrey. But the mouthpiece returned as it successfully obtained a license from the French authorities.

The organization has filed two complaints to French TV regulator CSA and U.S. regulator FCC on behalf of German scholar Adrian Zenz, a critic who became a victim of a Chinese smear campaign, and Uighur activist Mamutjan Abudurehim last week.

Click here for Chinese version

