China under President Xi Jinping poses an increasing threat to Europe, and the region cannot afford to let its guard down, according to the former editor-in-chief of a prominent German newspaper.

Germany must “stop being naive about the People’s Republic of China,” which has paired economic and military ambitions with a “massive strategy of intimidation against Europe,” Bernd Ziesemer warned in an op-ed in Handelsblatt last week.

“It is not the West that brings the world out of balance through isolation and decoupling. In truth, the leaders of the [Chinese Communist Party] are isolating their own people from the outside world by any means,” wrote Ziesemer, who previously headed the newspaper’s editorial department.

“The Chinese use Twitter to spread their propaganda here but forbid the platform at home. That shows the whole hypocrisy of the regime.”

Xi has raised the issue of economic decoupling in his latest five-year plan and has urged Chinese corporations in high-tech fields to rid themselves of any reliance on the West, the author noted.

American military experts suspect that such moves by China signal the possibility of an attack on Taiwan, which would inevitably trigger severe Western sanctions, Ziesemer added.

Separately, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung published an opinion article last week on Switzerland’s position in the geopolitical confrontation between the U.S. and China.

The U.S. had issued a statement confronting China for refusing to cooperate with the World Health Organization to clarify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was co-signed by 13 other countries, but Switzerland refused, saying that it wanted to position itself independently and was “cautious” in the politically sensitive discussion.

The U.S. will continue to try to get Switzerland on its side as the conflict between China and the West was starting to worsen faster than expected, the article said.

“The balancing act between China and the U.S. should no longer be possible for a long time. As in the Cold War, Switzerland will have to play its role as a neutral but clearly Western country. For this she is respected by Russia to this day. Bern has yet to work out this position in Beijing.”

