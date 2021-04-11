China’s diplomats and state-run media outlets on Saturday commemorated historic table tennis games between athletes from China and the United States 50 years ago that marked a turning point in diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an apparent attempt to cool tensions that have mounted to new heights over a number of recent disputes.

Both sides should carry forward the spirit of ping-pong diplomacy as they make potentially critical choices at a crossroads in their relations now, China’s ambassador in Washington, Cui Tiankai, said in a recorded speech that was played at a Shanghai event to mark the 50th anniversary of the matches. China’s diplomats in other U.S. cities also published articles to mark the event on Saturday.

Ping-pong diplomacy refers to a series of table tennis games held in Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai between Chinese and American athletes, who began their historic visit to the mainland on April 10, 1971. The games paved the way for U.S. president Richard Nixon’s visit to China the following year, resumption of trade ties and Washington’s eventual recognition of the People’s Republic of China in 1979. In the wake of the Korean War in 1950, the U.S. had adopted an economic containment policy toward China.

Cui accused some in the U.S. of restricting exchanges between the two countries due to prejudice about China. He said both nations should seek common ground and remove such barriers in the interest of their people.

The official Xinhua News Agency cited U.S. expert on China Daniel Wright in its English-language report, saying him saying that the two countries needed to continue playing ping-pong to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

Another official news agency, China News Service, said in an article that the 1971 matches were still worth commemorating today as they were a reminder of hope for U.S.-China relations.

China Central Television recalled how U.S. athlete Glenn Cowan met Chinese table tennis players during a world championship competition in Nagoya in 1971, an encounter leading to the U.S. team’s visit to mainland China that year. It also cited remarks made by Nixon during his visit that the people of the U.S. and China should not be enemies.

The coverage by China’s official media outlets suggested that Beijing was using the 1971 event to sway American public opinion and counter the U.S. government’s hostile policy toward China, Hong Kong-based veteran commentator on mainland affairs Johnny Lau said.

Mainland leaders also appeared to be seeking the best level to maintain tension with the U.S. by showing their goodwill regarding the historic table tennis games, Lau told Apple Daily.

However, both Lau and another political commentator, Willy Lam, said they doubted Beijing’s propaganda would have much impact on the way people in the U.S. viewed China. This was down to the increasingly keen competition between the two countries in many areas, Lam said.

