Leung Chun-ying, who stepped down as Hong Kong’s chief executive after only one of his two permitted terms in office, is keeping tight-lipped about whether he plans to run for the top job again or contest for a powerful new role in the committee that selects the city’s leader.

Under Beijing’s recent overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, a chief convener with far-reaching powers will be created to lead the city’s Election Committee which selects the chief executive and almost half of the legislature. The new role was part of a “contingency measure” to deal with emergencies that existing electoral laws could not handle, officials said.

When asked during a TV talk-show on Sunday whether he had plans to run for the chief executive post or the newly created role, Leung said he had not made any decision yet.

“I am willing to do my best to serve in any positions that will benefit Hong Kong and the nation,” Leung said. “These are not limited to the positions of the chief executive or the chief convener.”

Leung, an unpopular leader during his five-year tenure from 2012 to 2017, last month hinted at an interest in the chief executive’s position during an interview with Reuters, in an apparent contrast to the previous stance he made public last November. He told the news agency he was an eligible candidate when asked if he would contest for the top office again.

The Beijing loyalist said Hong Kong’s top priority now was to study how it could hold three major elections following Beijing’s reform plan, and how to unite all of Hong Kong in support of the chief executive and legislature in order to put the city back on the right track.

Beijing’s moves will effectively bar pro-democracy figures from running in elections in Hong Kong. Leung repeated his support for the drastic change, saying the move was needed to deal with those in Hong Kong who committed “borderline treason” by calling for foreign sanctions on the city and China.

On the reform’s impact on Hong Kong’s democractic developments, Leung suggested that the concept of “power belongs to the people” did not apply in the city. He said this was because Hong Kong had never been an independent country.

The political reform would remove anti-Communist, anti-China and unpatriotic politicians from Hong Kong’s government and legislature, Leung said.

