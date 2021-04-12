The Hong Kong Bar Association must speak out on important legal affairs according to its charter, even if they involve political factors, said vice chairperson Anita Yip.

Speaking in a radio program on Monday, the top barrister defended the rights and necessity of the Bar Association to speak out. The group has come under attack recently as the pro-Beijing camp called for the removal of its self-regulatory rights.

Yip disagreed with claims that the Bar Association has been politicized and can no longer self-regulate. She stressed that the Bar Association is a professional group, rather than a political group.

When Hong Kong encounters important legal affairs, the Bar Association expresses its opinion according to the charter. “It cannot remain silent just because the issues involve political factors or context,” she added.

Any advice for reform needs to be based on reasons and grounds, she said. She highlighted that the Bar Association’s self-regulatory mechanism has worked effectively to monitor the conduct and professional ethics of its members. “There is no evidence to show that we have not done well,” she pointed out.

In a recent interview, pro-Beijing lawmaker Horace Cheung said the government could amend the Legal Practitioners Ordinance to take back legal professional bodies’ self-regulatory rights and give them to government departments or a new body set up by the government.

