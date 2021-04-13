A total of 25 warplanes from the People’s Liberation Army have entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday, a record high on any single day so far this year, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said.

Among the 25 aircraft, two Y-8 anti-submarine planes, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, four J-10 multi-role fighters, 14 J-16 multi-role fighters, four H-6K bombers were spotted flying over the self-governed island’s air defense identification zone, according to the ministry.

Taiwan’s Air Force responded by sending planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense troops.

According to a military fanpage on Facebook named “Taiwan’s southwest airspace,” Taiwan had issued 11 radio warnings at the Chinese planes between 6:52 a.m. to 3:57 p.m. on Monday.

The PLA has sent aircrafts into the island’s air defense zone for 11 days in April while Taiwan’s Air Force has issued 52 radio warnings, data on the Facebook page showed. This year recorded 86 days of such crossing by Chinese fighter jets, to which Taiwan responded with 262 radio warnings.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Navy Lockheed EP-3E ARIES II reconnaissance aircraft and a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were seen flying over the Bashi Channel, a waterway between Y’Ami Island of the Philippines and Orchid Island of Taiwan, on Monday.

