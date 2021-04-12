Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp has bristled at a government bill that would give the Secretary for Justice unilateral power to suspend lawmakers.

The proposed bill, discussed in the Legislative Council on Monday, proposed the “immediate suspension” of lawmakers if they are sued by the justice secretary for breaching their oath, failing to uphold the Basic Law or failing to show allegiance to Hong Kong.

The proposed suspension would take effect at the start of legal proceedings, meaning lawmakers could potentially be barred from exercising their functions and duties before a court makes a ruling.

Lawmaker Tommy Cheung, leader of the pro-establishment Liberal Party, said the bill would grant too much power to the justice chief. Cheung is chairperson of the bills committee scrutinizing the government proposal.

“Does the bill have to go that far? Is it possible to have an amendment so that [the justice secretary] doesn’t use this power on a whim?” he said at the meeting.

Pro-establishment lawmaker Paul Tse was also skeptical of the provision, saying that an “unclear decision” by the justice chief could lead to very serious consequences. His concerns were echoed by lawmaker Wong Kwok-kin of the Federation of Trade Unions.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang defended the proposal, saying the bill would allow lawmakers to challenge a suspension by applying to the Court of First Instance.

The justice secretary would only use the procedure if there was enough evidence, he said, adding that the provision balances the interests of lawmakers with those of Hong Kong at large.

Cheung said the Liberal Party has not yet discussed whether to propose amending the bill, but said he hopes to speak on the issue again during the second reading.

Tse also said it was “too early” to say whether he would propose an amendment, adding that he hoped the government would address lawmakers’ concerns and tone down the measures.

However, a lawmaker from the pro-establishment camp told Apple Daily that Tsang is unlikely to back down on a bill meant to reflect Beijing’s agenda.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play