The latest version of the Chinese Communist Party’s history has put a more hawkish and nationalistic touch on major events, including foreign sanctions and Hong Kong’s handover, compared with an older version.

In the “Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party,” authors have concentrated on how the party stepped up efforts to deal with sanctions imposed on China by Western countries following the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

The book has been published by mainland authorities as the most updated version of the party’s history to mark its centenary this year. It is listed as a designated resource for teaching the Communist Party’s history in schools. Its previous edition was dated 2010.

Instead of focusing on former leader Deng Xiaoping’s low-profile diplomacy approach, as in the older edition, the latest version recalled Deng’s hawkish remarks during a meeting with former U.S. president Richard Nixon in November 1989.

Deng told Nixon at the time that the Chinese people would “never beg for the cancellation of the sanctions” even if they dragged on for 100 years.

The U.S. and Europe imposed an arms embargo on China for its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

The new book portrays Hong Kong’s handover to mainland China in 1997 in a more nationalistic light than the older version. The 2010 edition said Hong Kong enjoyed a high degree of autonomy and kept its previous social and economic systems unchanged under the “one country, two systems” principle.

The city’s handover was described in the latest version as a “brilliant and great achievement in the history of the Chinese race,” and as an event that put Hong Kong under China’s national governing machine to share an inseparable path of development.

The new book has also significantly downsized coverage of the Cultural Revolution, a decade of national turmoil starting 1966, to one page of sketchy descriptions instead of an entire 11,000-word chapter in the old edition.

While the old version held Mao Zedong responsible for initiating the movement, which became a “serious disaster” for the Chinese people, the latest edition does not say Mao was at fault.

It said Mao “had been exploring ways in his incessant fight against corruption, special privileges and bureaucratism within the party and government ... Many of his correct ideas for building socialism were not thoroughly implemented, leading to internal turmoil.”

