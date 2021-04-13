French automobile manufacturer Citroën’s plan to move its luxury sedan production to China has come under fire at home for sending “double signal of destruction.”

Citroën unveiled its new flagship C5X, a semi-autonomous luxury plug-in hybrid, on Monday. CEO Vincent Cobée added that the entire production of the new flagship model will be moved to a factory in Chengdu, the capital city of southwestern Sichuan Province.

The luxury vehicle, to be launched in the second half of 2021, puts its target on China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Stellantis was formed last year by merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot Citroën and they planned to get more market share in China.

However, the plan to build the C5X model in China has come under fire in France.

The decision has sent “double signal of destruction” to the public, Philippe Escande, chief editor of financial commentary at Le Monde newspaper, slammed on Monday.

China’s industrial development is now among the top in the world, Escande said, adding that Citroën and Renault have been shifting all their manufacturing out of France over the past 20 years.

Other brands of Citroën are now produced in Slovakia, Turkey and Romania, while only its SUV model is made domestically. “What is left for France?” Escande asked.

In 1931, the founder of Citroën introduced automobiles from France to Beijing, demonstrating the superiority of technology, but the direction has been reversed now that the luxury C5X will come to Paris from Sichuan, the opinion piece added.

The second detrimental signal showed that China remains the central player of international trade even under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the escalating tensions of the Washington-Beijing trade war and the restrictions imposed by European countries. It was ranked the top country for foreign investments last year, significantly ahead of the U.S.

Escande believed that China will continue to attract foreign investments after the E.U.-China trade deal is sealed.

“It poses a threat to the whole country of France, not only Douvrin, the factory of Citroën in France,” he concluded.

