U.S. social media giant Twitter disabled two accounts operated by Chinese diplomats based in Pakistan and Australia, the foreign ministry’s department of arms control said on social media Weibo on Monday.

The suspended accounts reportedly belonged to Zhang Heqing, China’s cultural counselor at the embassy in Pakistan, and the Chinese consulate general in Sydney.

The San Francisco-based tech company later confirmed the suspensions, saying that they had violated the microblogging platform’s rules. It did not explain why the accounts were blocked.

The Chinese consulate general in Sydney announced on Tuesday that Twitter had reactivated its account, and expressed regret over Twitter’s previous suspension. Zhang’s handle was also unfrozen.

It is not the first time Twitter has deactivated China’s official accounts. The Chinese embassy in the United States had its account banned after it tweeted that Beijing’s Xinjiang policy has helped Uyghurs residing in the northwestern region to “emancipate their minds” and “improve gender equality,” contrary to human rights abuses.

In January, Twitter announced it would permanently freeze the former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building earlier that month.

Click here for Chinese version

