Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she considers casting blank ballots a matter of principle and the government would not regulate voters’ choices.

However, anyone who calls on or incites others for a collective action that can manipulate or sabotage the election will risk breaking the law, Lam told the press ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Her remarks came after Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said the government was looking into the possibility of imposing regulatory legislation on blank ballots.

The Basic Law protects the rights of Hong Kong residents to vote and to be elected, Lam said, adding that changes made to annexes of the city’s mini-constitution by Beijing’s rubber-stamp parliament last month was based on the respect of Hongkongers’ right to choose.

The government would not regulate voters’ choices on election day, whether they cast a blank ballot or damage the paper to make it invalid, Lam continued. That said, the authorities would act according to the law to prohibit any manipulation or sabotaging behavior of the election.

Lam then cited the pro-democracy camp’s plan to win the majority in the Legislative Council as subverting the government, as they intended to veto the budget to paralyze government operations and force the chief executive to resign.

Last week, the city’s leader forecasted that her administration would table the bills in relation to the electoral overhaul at LegCo on Wednesday.

Lam is meeting the press again at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. She is expected to announce the proposed changes to the constituency boundaries set for LegCo’s directly elected seats, the establishment of a vetting committee for election candidates as well as the nomination method.

