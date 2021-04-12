Ant Group will restructure itself as a financial holding company after being summoned by mainland China’s top regulators for talks regarding its “improper competitive behavior” and “information monopoly,” the company announced on Monday.

This marks the third time that Ant Group, the world’s largest fintech company and controlled by Chinese internet magnate Jack Ma, has been called in for high-level meetings with regulators since the company’s high-profile IPO flop last November. The regulators involved are the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The central bank said Ant Group has formed a “comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan” at the urging of financial regulators. Ant must face up to the “serious problems” in its financial business operations and the seriousness of the rectification work needed to comply with the regulatory requirements and the proposed plan, said Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China.

Ant Group released a statement on Monday saying it will “apply to set up a financial holding company to ensure our financial-related businesses are fully regulated.”

“Returning to its origin, our payment business will serve consumers and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) by focusing on micro-payments and bringing them convenience,” the statement said.

“We will also further enhance our corporate governance, adhere to fair competition rules, bring related-party transactions into line, strengthen risk prevention and control, create a fair market environment, and further strengthen our corporate social responsibility commitments.”

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant Alibaba, is expected to shake up its payment business by disconnecting its payment processor, Alipay, from other financial products such as the personal loans business offered by affiliates Huabei and Jiebei. It must also shrink its money market fund platform, Yu’ebao.

The changes announced on Monday are widely perceived as a bow to Beijing after the months-long intense regulatory assault on the 56-year-old Ma’s business empire. That process started last November after Ant Group’s blockbuster US$34.5 billion dual initial public offerings in Shanghai and Hong Kong were abruptly mothballed two days before dealings were due to begin, possibly as a reprisal for Ma’s public criticism of China’s financial authorities.

On Saturday, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) penalized Alibaba with a fine of 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) for abusing its “dominant position” in the Chinese market, a sum equivalent to 4% of the group’s turnover on the mainland in 2019.

Meanwhile, financial regulators in mainland China are planning to increase their staff and other resources to combat anti-competitive practices, such as extending the SAMR and amending its competition law to tighten its grip over private enterprises, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The report quoted a legal source close to the SAMR as saying: “[Regulators] didn’t feel they had the mandate to [regulate internet companies] but now they do. And they are happy about that.”

Large internet businesses, he explained, were seen as “a bit above the law.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play